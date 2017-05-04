Lions club unveiling additions to Guntersville State Park

The Guntersville Lions Club is unveiling a brand new attraction to the Guntersville State Park on Thursday, May 4.

They will be holding a ribbon cutting from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. to dedicate a new outdoor classroom and Lion/Eagle sculpture to the park. The new additions were made possible by the Lions Legacy Project.

Due to possible bad weather, the ribbon cutting and other activities have been moved inside to the Grandview Ballroom at the lodge.

The Lions International President is one of the dignitaries speaking at the event. Weather permitting, they will visit the classroom site and Lion/Eagle statue.

For more information visit the Guntersville Lions Club website.

