Police looking for suspect in Huntsville hit-and-run

Huntsville police are looking for a light blue Altima or Maxima with tinted windows and windshield damage from a hit and run accident on Seminole Drive.

Officers looking for light blue Altima or Maxima with tinted windows from hit and run accident on Seminole Dr. Any info call 256-722-7100. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) May 4, 2017

The victim is a 15-year-old whose injuries from that accident are non-life threatening.

If you have any information call 256-722-7100.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48