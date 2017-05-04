Police looking for suspect in Huntsville hit-and-run - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police looking for suspect in Huntsville hit-and-run

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Huntsville police are looking for a light blue Altima or Maxima with tinted windows and windshield damage from a hit and run accident on Seminole Drive.

The victim is a 15-year-old whose injuries from that accident are non-life threatening.

If you have any information call 256-722-7100. 

