Huntsville police find suspect in hit-and-run

Huntsville police say the have found the driver and vehicle wanted in a hit-and run investigation.

Police say a vehicle hit a 22-year-old on Seminole Drive then fled the scene. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Charges have not been announced at this time.

