Huntsville police find suspect in hit-and-run

Huntsville police say the have found the driver and vehicle wanted in a hit-and run investigation.

Police say a vehicle hit a 22-year-old on Seminole Drive then fled the scene. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Charges have not been announced at this time.

Vehicle and driver have been located. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) May 4, 2017

Officers looking for light blue Altima or Maxima with tinted windows from hit and run accident on Seminole Dr. Any info call 256-722-7100. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) May 4, 2017

