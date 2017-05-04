1 killed, 1 injured in DeKalb County wreck

A two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Wednesday claimed one life and injured another.

Investigators say Nancy Jane Thomas, 55, of Rainsville was killed when the 2008 Chrysler she was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Chevrolet pickup. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 75 at the 77 mile marker about one mile south of Fyffe just before 2:30 p.m.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

