1 killed, 1 injured in Alabama 75 wreck

A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, May 3, in DeKalb County claimed one life and injured another.

Investigators say, Nancy Jane Thomas, 55, of Rainsville was killed when the 2008 Chrysler she was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Chevrolet pickup.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the pickup was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 75 at the 77-mile marker, one mile south of Fyffe just before 2:30.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48