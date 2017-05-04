Hwy 157 near Danville shut down after a violent collision

Highway 157 near Danville is shut down after a violent collision between an 18-wheeler and a car that happened early Thursday morning around 5 o'clock.

It is just north of the Texaco in Danville.

The 18 wheeler caught fire and leaked fuel on the road, making cleanup take even longer than usual.

No word on any injuries, or when the road might be back open.

