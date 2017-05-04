Virginia College to host career fair

Virginia College in Huntsville will host a career fair on Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus located at 2021 Drake Ave. S.W.

The event is free and open to the public, featuring career development opportunities, refreshments, and giveaways, with resume development and reviews.

Attendees will be entered to win prizes such as a Chromebook and an Amazon gift card.

Community members planning to attend must call 256-533-7387 to register with the campus prior to the event.

The event is part of Virginia College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Career Fair events.

