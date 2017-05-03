Kitchen Cops; 14 low performers, restaurant earns 69

Tacos El Paso in Albertville is this week's lowest scoring Kitchen Cops low performer with a 69. The Marshall County Health Department reports discovering chicken thawing at a sink that they were using to wash utensils. The inspector also reports two food danger zone violations. Tacos El Paso lost points for reportedly failing to reheat food to the temperature needed to prevent rapid bacterial growth and because cold-holding food items in a cooler were over the 41 degree requirement.

TJ's Hot Wings in Albertville scored a 78. The inspector reports some hot wings were not hot enough, 9 degrees under the 135 degree requirement, and that they found personal drinks sitting on a food prep table.

Somewhere on the Lake in Guntersville also earned a 78. The inspector reports a worker wiped their hands on a towel instead of washing them. Also, food in a cooler was over the 41 degree mandated maximum temperature.

Ruby's Mexican Grill & Cantina in Albertville scored an 80. The health inspection report shows soda nozzles needed to be cleaned, and that meats in a cooler were 10 degrees over the required temperature.

China Buffet in Rogersville earned an 81. The inspector reports finding roaches. The restaurant also lost points because of some food in a prep cooler that was above the required temperature.

Speedy Gonzales Tacos in Boaz scored an 82. The inspector reports they kept several food items past their expiration dates, and that food in a cooler needed to be colder.

Whitt's Barbecue in Rogersville scored an 83. The Lauderdale County Health Department reports the inside of an ice machine and knives in the pit room needed to be cleaned.

Giovanni's in Albertville got an 83. The inspector reports there were loose wires on fryer baskets.

Just one critical violation was reported at Huddle House in Harstelle, as they scored an 83. The Morgan County Health Department reports they had cleaner stored over butter.

Chow King in Albertville scored an 84. The inspector reports cold food items on the buffet were above maximum temperature allowed.

Tienda Maya II in Albertville scored an 84. The Marshall County Health Department reports chicken that was supposed to be held hot was 64 to 69 degrees below the required temperature. Cooked vegetables were also reportedly below temperature by 35 degrees, and rice was 23 degrees off.

The health department handed Rock House Eatery in Guntersville an 84. The inspector reports some cold-holding food was above the required temperature.

The Martin Food Mart in Arab also scored an 84. They lost points because of a toxic item that was improperly stored and because there was no soap at a hand sink.

Discount Daddies in Huntsville scored an 84. The Madison County Department reports no documentation was given to show employees had attended the required food safety course.

Shababy's Rib Shack in Harvest returns to the Kitchen Cops high performers list after they earned a perfect 100.

OneTwoThree Sushi at the Whole Foods Market located at 2501 Memorial Parkway in Huntsville scored a 99. 5A's Restaurant in Harvest also scored a 99, as did PaPou's in Huntsville.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

