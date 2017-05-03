Madison County to hold hazardous materials roundup

Madison County will host its first-ever hazardous materials roundup later this month.

County leaders are encouraging anyone with items including paint, cleaning equipment or anything else you don't want lying around the house anymore to come out.

The idea for this came from a concerned homeowner who took action. Now, county leaders are all in.

"We want to give an opportunity to our folks out our way in the middle of the week. Let's see what happens. Give the people a chance to bring their materials to us, let us dispose of them properly and get it done the correct way," said Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver.

The event is on May 10 at the Madison County District 4 office near the Publix shopping center on Jordan Lane.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48