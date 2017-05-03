Crime Stoppers: Walmart shopper uses stolen credit card

Police say this man used a stolen credit card at a Walmart in Huntsville. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

This is one thing we know: criminals don't need our help to break the law. But this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers is proof that many of us unknowingly make it easier for them.

The man caught on the surveillance camera at the Walmart on University Drive in Huntsville on April 8 used a stolen credit card. Police say the man stole the credit card from a vehicle at a residence on Rime Village Drive.

And he instantly made his way to the Walmart.

We see this happen all too often. Not only credit card theft, but also stealing from victims who leave their valuables in their vehicles at their homes.

Of course, the victim didn't break the law here. This guy did. And we need your help finding him.

We do have some pretty good shots of him here at the Walmart.

Any clue who or where he is? That's a question with an up to $1,000 reward riding on it.

Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or if you'd prefer to text or email your tip, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

