Lions Club International president visits Tuscumbia

The head of Lions Club International, the world's largest service club, toured Helen Keller's birthplace on Wednesday.

Helen Keller challenged Lions to become "knights of the blind" in 1925. Since then, they've worked to help the visually impaired around the world.

Lions Club International has more than 1.4 million members in over 200 countries.

The organization's president, Bob Corlew, toured Ivy Green.

Lions work tirelessly around the world, trying to eliminate preventable and reversible blindness. One disease that causes blindness in adults is trachoma, and Crolew said about 12 years ago, over half of people affected by it were living in China, but because of the organization's work, trachoma is completely eliminated there.

Lions are also going to day care centers to screen young children so they can be certain there is no eye difficulty that need correction immediately.

"Helen Keller has been such an inspiration to the Lions. Because of her speech to us and because of her courage, so many Lions around the world have accepted the challenge. We the Lions have done a whole lot in the area of vision and in the area of sight," said Corlew.

The Lions Club which is marking 100 years of existence this year and is preparing to launch a new global service project for their next century of service.

