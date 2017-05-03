Shoals rocking chair donation dispute comes to peaceful end

A mix-up over the sale of this rocking chair caused an uproar on social media. (Contributed photo)

A rocking chair for sale at a thrift store stirred up a lot of emotion in the Shoals.

A woman claimed the chair was supposed to go to her daughter after a death in their family. The dispute blew up on the store's Facebook page and brought in attention from around the country.

"It was shortly before she passed away that she clearly stated if I might not be here much longer to rock baby Mia in this chair, but at least it's something I can give her that she hopefully has that memory of me," said the 10-month-old's uncle, Nicholas Purser.

The Facebook post about a rocking chair for sale at Ups and Downs Thrift Store made hundreds of people comment, demanding it be given back to Miranda Graham, the woman who accidentally donated it.

“It was a time where she was emotionally distraught and didn't realize what she was doing," Purser said.

It was a chair for sale for more than $200 but priceless to Graham.

Melissa Hargett owns the store and said she called Graham to try and make things right but couldn't get an answer. While that was going on, the angry messages continued on Facebook.

"They've called me every name in the book," said Hargett.

Hargett said she's been threatened thousands of times since this all started when she made the Facebook post about the antique rocking chair on April 18.

“It won’t stop the constant harassment from people that don't have the facts, and even when I post the facts, they don't care," Hargett said.

The business is registered as a nonprofit in Alabama. Hargett said they help people with things like paying utilities.

"Out of all of this, I became the victim and this just shouldn't have happened," she said.

Lots of people offered to step in and buy the chair to settle this. One of them drove all the way from Cullman to make it happen.

Sarah Mayfield gave the chair to Graham's brother.

“It's just kind-hearted people doing good things to help complete strangers that is what this country is based on, and I'm just glad the right thing ended up being done," Purser said.

Hargett told Mayfield she could buy the chair for $10, but she insisted on paying the total price and donating to the organization.

Mayfield didn’t want to do an on-camera interview but said she just wanted to help everyone involved and stop the hate on social media.

