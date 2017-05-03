Kim's Kids: Shirlenna

It only takes a few seconds to figure out that 13-year-old Shirlenna is going places. She’s a natural born leader. And in fact, she is the leader of her entire seventh grade class at school.

She has a nickname she made me promise not to say, but here's why she hates it.

"It sounds like Ariana Grande's future son or something," she said.

And she's a young lady with a sophisticated palate.

"Bento is a cuisine that, it's a Japanese cuisine. It has rice and sushi and it's cute. I really want to make one myself," she said.

Shirlenna likes soccer, karate and taekwondo.

“Anything that involves my legs and kicking things," she said.

And she is somewhat of a young linguist. She learned how to speak Japanese on YouTube.

Shirlenna likes to draw for fun but has serious designs on becoming an animator.

"I started drawing a lot when I was in the sixth grade and I saw this YouTuber named Jaden Animations and I got inspired by her," she said.

Shirlenna is all about technology. She's looking for a kindred spirit in a Big Sister, perhaps someone to help her achieve one goal in particular.

"I would really like to play video games or draw or, if we could, I would really like to do YouTube videos. And I really do want to start my own YouTube channel," she said.

To find out about mentoring, call Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama at 256-880-2123.

