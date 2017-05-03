1 dead in DeKalb County wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 dead in DeKalb County wreck

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers confirm one person was killed in a DeKalb County wreck Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say it was a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 75 near DeKalb County 41. One fatality is confirmed.

More information will be released after family is notified.

