Huntsville gets first outdoor drone space

Huntsville now has its very first outdoor drone facility at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. It's look like a huge net but it serves a purpose.

"A pilot can stand on the outside and they can fly their vehicle on the inside," said Space & Rocket Center's Camp Director, Anthony Greer. "So, there's that extra layer of protection especially for new pilots who've never flown before."

Greer said it can also be used for those who are more experienced.

"The idea is to engage the community and give them a safe place to fly."

The Space & Rocket Center will use the new drone safe space for the first time at this Saturday's Alabama International Drone Day.

"We want it open to the public so that people can come learn the safe flight of unmanned aerial systems, what are the rules and regulations around that and just to learn more about drones in general," said Greer.

They're still working out a plan to make it more accessible to the public more often.

Meantime, their younger visitors will practice flying drones this summer.

"We're also going to use it for our camp programs moving forward in space camp, robotics and also aviation challenge."

Alabama International Drone Day is at the Space & Rocket Center Saturday, May 6th at 9 am.

It's free to the public and you can find more information here.

