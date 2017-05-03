Weekend Events May 5th-7th - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Weekend Events May 5th-7th

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
Want to learn how to fly a drone? You'll get a chance this weekend at the Alabama International Drone Day. But, here's a list of other events happening this weekend. 

WhistleStop Bar-b-que Weekend at Huntsville Depot, Museum and Roadhouse
398 Monroe St NW 
Friday, May 5th, 4pm - Saturday, May 6th,10am 

Madison Food Truck Rally & Free Concert at Old Black Bear Brewing Company
208 Main St Madison
Friday, May 5th, 5-9pm 

Cinco de Mayo Dance Party at Campus 805
2620 Clinton Avenue 
Friday, May 5th, 5-10pm

Concerts on the Dock featuring Harlequin Jazz Band at Lowe Mill 
2211 Seminole Dr SW 
Friday, May 5th, 6-9pm 

Mayor's Bike Ride at Big Spring Park East
200 Church St SW 
Saturday, May 6th at 9:30-11am 

Alabama International Drone Day at U.S. Space and Rocket Center
1 Tranquility Base 
Saturday, May 6th 9am-12pm 

