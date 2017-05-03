Weekend Events May 5th-7th

Want to learn how to fly a drone? You'll get a chance this weekend at the Alabama International Drone Day. But, here's a list of other events happening this weekend.

WhistleStop Bar-b-que Weekend at Huntsville Depot, Museum and Roadhouse

398 Monroe St NW

Friday, May 5th, 4pm - Saturday, May 6th,10am

Madison Food Truck Rally & Free Concert at Old Black Bear Brewing Company

208 Main St Madison

Friday, May 5th, 5-9pm

Cinco de Mayo Dance Party at Campus 805

2620 Clinton Avenue

Friday, May 5th, 5-10pm

Concerts on the Dock featuring Harlequin Jazz Band at Lowe Mill

2211 Seminole Dr SW

Friday, May 5th, 6-9pm

Mayor's Bike Ride at Big Spring Park East

200 Church St SW

Saturday, May 6th at 9:30-11am

Alabama International Drone Day at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

1 Tranquility Base

Saturday, May 6th 9am-12pm

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48