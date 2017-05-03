Redstone MWR to host Little Biergarten Thursday

If you've got a hankering for something with hops, stick around Redstone Arsenal Thursday evening.

Redstone's Morale, Welfare and Recreation department is hosting their Little Biergarten event. It starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. at the Activity Field near Gate 10.

About 12 local breweries will be there. Breweries include popular names around town like Yellowhammer Brewing, Straight To Ale Brewing, Blue Pants Brewery, Salty Nut Brewery and more.

If you have access to the Arsenal, you can enjoy some local craft beer and German-style sandwiches.

The cost of the event is $20, which gets you unlimited sampling, a souvenir sample glass and a bratwurst sandwich. It is cash-only, pay at the door.

Other games to enjoy will be available at the event.

For more information about tee games or to sign up to participate, d rop by the Pagano Gym, Building 3474 Honest John Road or call 256-876-6701. For any questions, call 256-842-3070.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48