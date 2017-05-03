Westbound lanes of Hwy 20 at Governors West shut down due to acc - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Westbound lanes of Hwy 20 at Governors West shut down due to accident

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect

The westbound lanes of Highway 20 at Governors West are closed due to a dump trump being overturned on the roadway. 

Officials on scene tell us the driver was not hurt.

Huntsville fire is clearing up the oil and debris.

At this time the road is shut down. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly