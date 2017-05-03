AMBER ALERT issued for TN teen believed to be with man wanted in - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

AMBER ALERT issued for TN teen believed to be with man wanted in Nashville murder

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Trinity Quinn (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Trinity Quinn (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
Daniel Clark (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Daniel Clark (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
NASHVILLE, TN (WAFF) -

Authorities in Tennessee, need help finding a teenage girl.  A Tennessee Amber Alert has been issued for the Dayton Police Department for 15-year-old Trinity Faith Quinn.

Quinn was last seen at the Exxon station at 6955 Charlotte Pike in Nashville at 10 p.m., on May 2 during a robbery/homicide. 

Investigators tell us in the surveillance video Quinn can be seen wearing a dark shirt with a camouflage hoodie and blue jeans.

Investigators also tell us she is with Daniel Aaron Clark who is the person of interest in the murder of the Exxon clerk. Clark is considered armed an dangerous.

Investigators say Trinity is imminent danger of bodily injury or death. 

If you encounter Quinn or Clark call 911 immediately. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly