Decatur police introduce their Explorer Post program

Decatur police introduced their Explorer Post, a new volunteer organization that was formed to provide a law enforcement background to young men and women.

The goal of the police explorers is to encourage individuals between the ages of 14 and 17 years of age to become police officers through education, training, service, and practical work experience. Exploring provides the law enforcement profession an opportunity to further an investment in its own future through constructive relationships with young adults contemplating a career in the field of criminal justice.

The benefits to the young men and women participating in the Explorer Post Program include:

Exposure to criminal justice careers.

Experience and awareness helping the explorer members to make an informed decision on a future career in law enforcement or a related field.

They will receive comprehensive career-focused training.

They will benefit from interpersonal growth through self-discipline, teamwork, challenging experiences, and high standards of performance and personal conduct.

The program will enhance character development as well as improve physical and mental fitness.

Their goal is for each member to learn responsibility to self and others through leadership as they serve their community.

Those interested in more information about joining the Decatur Police Explorer Post are asked to approach their School Resource Officer (SRO) for an application or contact Safety Education Officer Heather Atchley at her e-mail hlatchley@decatur-al.gov.

They are currently taking applications for the first academy class which will begin on June 5th, 2017. Please have your application turned in by May 25th, 2017.

