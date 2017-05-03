Safety tips for older drivers

Driving can be difficult for people of all ages, but there are special challenges for older adults.

Here are some safety tips from the Mayo Clinic if you fall into that category.

First, stay physically active.

Exercise improves strength and flexibility making it easier for you to perform driving related motions.

You may also want to schedule a regular hearing and vision tests.

Some senses can decline with age.

Another tip is to consider updating your driving skills.

Updating your skills might even earn you a discount on your car insurance.

Here are more tips for older drivers .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

