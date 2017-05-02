Church remembers Florence woman killed in storm

Family and friends said the woman killed during Sunday's storms was an active and beloved member of Lexington's Mary's Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

Katie Clark died when a tree fell during the storm.

Clark and her husband, Neil, had only been attending the church in Lexington for about two years, but she's being remembered by all as a quiet blessing.

Friends recall her impact in their lives.

"Her smile is radiant and her laugh is contagious," said Kara Junter.

"You find out now that she is gone, the little things that you didn't know about that she was doing for people behind the scenes, that she didn't want any credit for she was doing it because that’s just the heart she had," said Meagan Simpson.

The couple served in the children's ministry and are credited with the program's growth. She also sang in the churches choir.

"I sat right next to her. I wish I would of hugged her," Susan Stotler said as she looked back on Sunday. "You could say that it was a freak accident, but the Lord knows the number of our days before we are born, so he knew, and I do believe he drew them here because we will be here for Neil."

As they cry and laugh about memories they have of Clark , the friends now plan to lean on one another.

"That's what we are good at, being there. When one of us hurts, we all do,” Simpson said. “That’s what church families are for, but that’s what families are for, and it’s not just church family, they are our family."

They plan to celebrate Clark's life on Saturday at 11 a.m.

