Alabama woman's baby picture found 6 years after getting lost in tornado

Rachel Allen's baby picture was found six years after it was lost in the April 27, 2011 tornado. (Source: Family)

Imagine losing your home and all the memories inside to a tornado. That happened to a lot of people here in the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak.

One of those lost memories - a picture blown more than 100 miles away from a Rainsville home - has been reconnected to the family that lost it.

The woman tried to find the picture's owner right after the tornado but was unsuccessful so she decided to give Facebook another chance six years later. This time, she found her.

"You read things that happen all the time, but you never think that you'll be a part of it so it's crazy," said Rachel Allen, whose baby picture was lost.

Carol Smith has been looking for Allen for six years. Allen's baby picture was sucked up into the sky on April 27 when the tornado destroyed her aunt's home in Rainsville.

Smith found it about 110 miles away in her front yard in Riceville, Tennessee.

Smith put the picture on her refrigerator.

"She said she thinks about me and prays for me and my family daily for six years," said Allen.

Smith used social media to find the picture's owner right after the tornado but to no avail. But when she tried it again on the sixth anniversary, it was shared more than 4,000 times.

"My sister saw it first and so she called me and said 'You won't believe this but your baby picture is on the Internet,'" said Allen.

Allen said she contacted Smith and sent her another picture taken the same day in the same outfit to prove it was her baby picture.

But oddly enough, Allen won't be getting the picture back.

"She asked if I'd like to have the picture back and I told her no, to leave it on her fridge. It's been there for six years so you can never have too many people praying for you," said Allen.

Allen said she's still amazed a picture could travel so far.

