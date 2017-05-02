2 charged in Colbert County drug bust

These items were seized by the Colbert County Drug Task Force. (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)

Dontoius Clark and Lavontia Jackson are both charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute, a count of possession of marijuana in the first and seven counts of possession of controlled substance.

The arrest comes after a search warrant. The Colbert County Drug Task Force said they found heroine, cocaine, meth, ecstasy, marijuana and several different types of opioid pills. They also said they confiscated two guns and cash.

"This is a very rare case since literally all of the street drugs were found in one location," said investigator Curtis Burns.

Burns added that all the drugs were found in a backpack in a bedroom except the heroine, which was spotted in between slices of cheese in the refrigerator.

Burns said this bust is one of the major drug deals in Colbert County.

Burns said Clark has had two prior drug convictions.

They are both currently in the Colbert County Jail on a $100,000 bond each.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48