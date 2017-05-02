Huntsville’s ‘cell phone murder’ house torn down

The house where Huntsville's "cell phone murders" took place in 1996 has been torn down. (Source: WAFF)

An infamous landmark connected to one of Madison County's most heinous murders came tumbling to the ground Tuesday.

The house off Highway 72 near Providence was better known as the crime scene in the notorious cell phone murders in 1996.

But why it's coming down after more than two decades is still a mystery. A for sale sign sits on the property, but nobody at the real estate company answered.

The “cell phone murders” rocked the Huntsville area in 1996. Authorities say four teens and young adults were shot execution-style and two others were severely wounded over an alleged stolen cell phone. Three men were ultimately convicted in the mass murder.

Sherrie Carter, the sister-in-law of one of the murder victims, said she had no idea the house was coming down.

She now wants to see a memorial erected near the site.

“We're still fighting for the two on death row to stay there and to get justice. I don't want people to get this out of their mind. I want it to stay as fresh as we can,” she said.

