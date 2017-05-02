Huntsville’s ‘cell phone murder’ house torn down

Imagine losing your home and all the memories inside to a tornado. That happened to a lot of people here in the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak.More >>
The westbound lanes of Highway 20 at Governors West are closed due to a dump trump being overturned on the roadway.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee, need help finding a teenage girl. A Tennessee Amber Alert has been issued for the Dayton Police Department for 15-year-old Trinity Faith Quinn.More >>
If you had to work extra hours, would you prefer time and a half pay, or a comp day from your boss? A new bill from Alabama Representative Martha Roby would open those options to all workers.More >>
Decatur police introduced their Explorer Post, a new volunteer organization that was formed to provide a law enforcement background to young men and women.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
A toddler in England had a little fun when he locked himself in his mum's car outside a grocery store in England last week.More >>
