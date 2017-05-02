2 shot in altercation at Lawrence County business

Authorities say two people were shot at the Lawrence County Recycling Diesel Repair Shop. (Source: WAFF)

Two people were shot at the Lawrence County Recycling Diesel Repair Shop on Tuesday afternoon.

The business is located off Highway 157 north of Moulton.

Authorities say one of the victims was flown to Huntsville Hospital. The other was taken to Moulton.

One was shot in the shoulder, The other was shot in the leg. Their conditions are not yet known.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said the two were shot during an altercation at the business. Authorities believe they were both shot with the same weapon, which somehow changed hands during the altercation.

It is not yet clear if charges will be filed.

