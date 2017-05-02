Walker's Market offers small batch products in Five Points

Small batch, hand-crafted products are the focus behind fresh food and unique gifts at Walker's Market in Huntsville.

Located in the heart of Five Points, owner Kimberly Walker’s mission is to bring food from all over the country into our area.

Walker’s business started last year, but word is already spreading quickly why Walker’s Market stands out from the rest.

With the store located inside an older house with character, customers will discover a distinct shopping experience that caters to in-home needs.

Unique finds from around different states means the Market’s inventory changes daily, creating a great in-store experience that you can take home.

Customers are encouraged to drop by, browse and take home delicious meals that the whole family can enjoy.

Walker wants shoppers to explore a great selection of products made in small batches from vendors that are truly one of a kind.

Aside from great food, the store offers gifts for every occasion, rotating in selection throughout the year.

Try something new and smart by shopping at Walker's Market in Five Points.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48