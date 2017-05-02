Florence man indicted on charges of rape and sodomy

A Florence man surrendered to the Lauderdale County Detention Center after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of rape and sodomy.

Florence police say they were notified that 28-year-old Matthew Paul Blackburn turned himself in on Tuesday morning.

The indictment is the result of a December 2016 case involving Blackburn and a female victim.

Detectives with Florence police were notified of the allegations in December and began investigating the case which was presented to the Lauderdale County grand jury last week.

The investigation revealed that Blackburn met the female late last year and during that encounter was accused of forcibly raping the female, who is in her 20’s.

Investigators say the female victim, in this case, received medical treatment for serious injuries she sustained during the alleged assault.

After hearing testimony in this case the grand jury returned an indictment against Blackburn charging him with the offenses of rape and sodomy.

Blackburn was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was released a short time later after posting bail in the amount of $100,000.

