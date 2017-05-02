Jackson County man accused of running over son

A Dutton man is accused of running over his son in Jackson County on County Road 750 on Monday night.

Investigators say the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a man lying in the road in a pool of blood.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found 30-year-old Kyle Wayne Alldredge being attended to by the Dutton fire Department and 60-year-old Terry Wayne Carlton's vehicle right beside him.

Investigators say Carlton had an odor of alcohol on him. Carlton told deputies that Alldredge became belligerent and that is when he got into his vehicle to leave.

He said when he tried to leave Alldredge tried to get in the vehicle and that is when he drove off and when he came back he found him in the middle of the road.

Carlton is charged with illegal possession of alcohol because Jackson County is a dry county.

“The father decided to leave and when he left apparently the car door was locked and the son tried to get in and was unable to so he started jumping on the car. The father took off and when he did, whether the son fell off or was struck by the car we do not know, but he was severely injured,” said Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation on possible other charges.

