Embassy Suites hosts diabetes conference

Alabama has one of the highest diabetes rates in the country, but a conference happening in Huntsville aims to change that.

If you interested in going, you'll learn about lifestyle changes that will reduce the risk for diabetes and how to improving the life of those already dealing with the disease.

The conference is open to the public and will be at the Embassy Suites in downtown Huntsville.

For more information on session times and how to register visit AdventSource or call (800)-732-7587.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48