Women fighting cancer find strength in Look Good, Feel Better program

A free program is allowing women with cancer to learn how to manage the side effects of treatment. The American Cancer Society program Look Good, Feel Better is helping change the way hundreds of women in the Shoals go about their day.

"Thirteen going on 14-year breast cancer survivor stage four, so I went through the program and it really helped me," said Shirley Caperton.

Caperton is now a volunteer with for Look Good, Feel Better, and she meets women the first Monday of every month, providing makeup and free wigs.

"Everything that you need to look good," she said.

She gives women who are newly diagnosed lessons on how to apply makeup to fade away rashes and dry skin caused by radiation and chemo.

"I didn't know how to camouflage not having eyelashes or eyebrows so that was a really big help," Caperton said.

The women get a bag of free makeup that she said retails to about $250 to $300. She also teaches how to tie head coverings.

"They like to go with a different color, a different style with the wigs. Maybe they had long hair so they want short," Caperton said.

Look Good, Feel Better is more than just a makeover.

"I was with other cancer patients that was going through what I was going through and we were able to give encouragement to each other be able to not feel alone, relax and have a good time get our minds off the cancer and the treatment and how bad we felt," she said.

Look Good, Feel Better is held at the Bethesda Cancer Center in Florence from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and it's for any women in the early stages of any cancer.

All of the wigs and makeup are donated through Personal Care Product Council Foundation and Professional Beauty Association, according to the American Cancer Society.

