Huntsville police standoff ends with suspect in custody

Huntsville police are in a standoff on Old Madison Pike. (Source: WAFF)

A standoff in Huntsville ended early Tuesday morning with one man behind bars.

Huntsville police arrested 39-year-old Demarcus Cawthorne and charged him with domestic violence after a shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Monday night in the 300 block of Blocker Street off Madison Pike.

When police got to the scene, they say they found one woman outside the home with a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cawthorne, the victim’s husband, was inside the home and refused to come out.

Officers secured the area and attempted to establish communication with Cawthorne.

Investigators say Cawthorne surrendered around 2:30 a.m. and was taken into custody by SWAT Officers without incident.

Officers secured the area and attempted to establish communication with Cawthorne.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48