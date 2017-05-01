Pedestrian struck by vehicle in New Hope - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian on College Avenue in New Hope Monday night.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

It is not yet known if the driver will face charges.

