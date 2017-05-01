Albertville passes sales tax increase for roads, recreation projects

The city of Albertville approved a 1 cent sales tax increase by a vote of 4-0 Monday night.

The city's taxes will go from eight cents to nine cents under the new ordinance. City officials say the increase will go to newly repaved roads and a state-of-the-art recreation complex.

READ MORE: Albertville seeks 1 cent sales tax for roads, recreation projects

Council President Nathan Broadhurst said the money will be earmarked only for capital improvement projects.

Broadhurst said they're looking to pass two other ordinances dealing with bond issues. The first is a $6 million bond for road resurfacing. He feels that will pave about half the roads in the city.

The second is a more than $30 million bond issue for recreation including an aquatics center, new gym, and ball fields. Broadhurst feels the investment in recreation will bring in even more money.

“The tournaments and stuff they feel like will definitely create additional retail, lodging, and those type of businesses which in turn will increase employment, increase capital investment in the city,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48