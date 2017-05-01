Traffic lights down at Boxwood Drive and University in Huntsville

Traffic lights are down on Boxwood Drive at the University Drive intersection in Huntsville.



A power cable holding up the lights snapped Monday afternoon. Police believe the cable may fallen due to strong winds.



No one was injured. Crews are working to fix the light now.



There's no timeline on when the work will be completed. Drivers trying to get to Boxwood may want to consider taking Lancewood Drive.







