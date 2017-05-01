Jackson County man accused of stealing police cruiser's light bar

A Jackson County man is facing charges after deputies say he stole a light bar from a police cruiser.

Chadwick Wilson of Woodville is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on outstanding warrants. Investigators say Wilson initially got away but turned himself in to authorities Monday morning.

Investigators say deputies responded to a home on Old gr ant Road in Woodville on a suspicious vehicle call around 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they say Wilson then led them on a chase.

During the chase, something was thrown out of Wilson's vehicle.

The pursuit continued to County Road 8 near Wilson's home where he escaped on foot.

Deputies later learned items were stolen from a utility trailer near the home on Old Gr ant Road.

But they also went back to where something was thrown out of Wilson's vehicle and that is where they found a light bar that was traced back to a spare police car in the town of Woodville.

“Well, that's kind of the scary thing because somebody with a blue light on their car could pull cars over and if they wanted to rob or take something from you and pretend like they're the police, which is a scary thing, so we felt that was very important to get that back,” said Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Harnen said Wilson is being held on the outstanding warrants but new charges are expected.

