Community comes together to remove tree that killed Florence woman

A tree blown over by storms killed a woman visiting family in Fayetteville. (Source: WAFF)

On Monday, a Fayetteville community rallied around a family, struck by tragedy.

"We're Christians and we're trying to do the right thing," said Mike Hopson.

Church members, friends, and the city, removed a tree that snapped and killed 43-year-old Katherine Clark, who was visiting her family from Florence.

"It's terrible. We've never had anything like that around here before," said Hopson.

A family friend told WAFF 48 News that Clark was visiting her parents when the severe weather came in, and now the community is pitching in to move the tree and crushed the sport utility vehicle.

"Dad's got an illness and been sick for a long time and they need help and we're going to try and help them," said Hopson.

Hopson, a family friend, is leading this charge and doesn't mind getting dirty for a family he's grown to love.

"She can't even stand to look out the window and see that tree or anything else," he said.

As workers shredded the tree to pieces, Hopson hopes this hard work makes their healing process that much easier.

"Getting it out of sight and out of mind," said Hopson.

Clark's funeral will be held Saturday at a church in Lexington.

