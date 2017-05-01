Huntsville police need help finding sculpture theft suspect

Huntsville Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a felony theft suspect.

On March 17, a brass sculpture valued at $28,000 was damaged and pieces stolen from Ditto Landing.

On April 12, investigators recovered pieces of the brass arrowhead from the sculpture at a recycling center in Moulton, Alabama.

The arrowhead ornament was reportedly anchored by bolts, but someone still found a way to make off with the metal.

The outdoor exhibit is a joint project between Arts Huntsville, Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Museum of Art, Lowe Mill and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Follow-up investigation helped investigators determine that Joshua Tunstill, 33 of Lacey's Spring was responsible for the theft.

A warrant was issued for Tunstill for Theft of Property 1st degree.

Investigators are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Tunstill, to call, 256-722-7100.

You can also submit tips anonymously by calling 256-53CRIME, or by Online Submission or Mobile App.

