Ditto Landing sculpture theft suspect arrested

Huntsville police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a felony theft investigation.

A brass sculpture valued at $28,000 was damaged and pieces stolen from Ditto Landing on March 17. Investigators recovered pieces of the brass arrowhead from the sculpture at a recycling center in Moulton on April 12.

Joshua Tunstill, 33 of Lacey's Spring was identified as the suspect. An arrested warrant was issued charging him with first-degree theft of property.

Tunstill was arrested on the warrant on Wednesday.

The arrowhead ornament was reportedly anchored by bolts, but someone still found a way to make off with the metal.

The outdoor exhibit is a joint project between Arts Huntsville, Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Museum of Art, Lowe Mill and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48