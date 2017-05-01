Athens woman killed in crash Sunday night

A single-vehicle crash in Limestone County has claimed the life of an Athens woman.

Megan Benson, 27, was killed when the 2003 Ford Expedition she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Elk River Rd., five miles north of Athens.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, but a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was likely a factor in the accident.

No further details are available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

