Angry woman stomps out windshield in Cullman parking lot

A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.

First, on the hood of the car she was intent on destroying, then later on the internet.

The incident started around 11:15 a.m. in a parking lot in downtown Cullman near Walmart.

According to Scott Sams, the man who posted the video on Twitter, 24-year-old Barbara Emily Lowery was mad at the man who owns the car. That’s as much as we know at this time.

Sams is the owner of Freedom Motors of Alabama and offered to replace the man's windshield free of charge.

Sams also reportedly has a video of Lowery being taken into police custody.

She was charged with disorderly conduct, with an additional charge of criminal mischief possible if the victim decides to press charges.

After being booked by the police, Lowery was transported to the Cullman County Detention Center.

