Power outage impacting 200+ in Meridianville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Power outage impacting 200+ in Meridianville

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
MERIDIANVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A power outage in Meridianville is impacting hundreds of customers. 

Huntsville Utilities reports between 200-1,300 customers are without power

The outage is from Steger Road south to Bob Wade Lane and from Mt Lebanon Road east to Moores Mill Road. 

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. Crews are working to restore power. 

 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Power outage impacting 200+ in Meridianville

    Power outage impacting 200+ in Meridianville

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:55:04 GMT

    A power outage in Meridianville is impacting hundreds of customers. 

    More >>

    A power outage in Meridianville is impacting hundreds of customers. 

    More >>

  • Southern Savers: Best practices for stretching your dollar

    Southern Savers: Best practices for stretching your dollar

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:06:05 GMT

    Are you a self-proclaimed coupon “queen” or “king”? You might have a few things to learn from Jenny Martin, blogger for southernsavers.com. 

    More >>

    Are you a self-proclaimed coupon “queen” or “king”? You might have a few things to learn from Jenny Martin, blogger for southernsavers.com. 

    More >>

  • Fayetteville woman killed during storm identified

    Fayetteville woman killed during storm identified

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:03:15 GMT

    The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.

    More >>

    The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly