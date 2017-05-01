I-65 nighttime closures underway, run through end of year - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

I-65 nighttime closures underway, run through end of year

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that nighttime lane closures on Interstate 65 northbound in Cullman County will begin Monday, May 1.

The impacted stretch of road runs from I-65 at Blount County line to just south of Exit 305 (County Road 222).

The area will be undergoing a $7.8 million rehabilitation project that includes concrete slab replacement, milling and paving, and rest area work.

ALDOT expects the project to remain underway through the end of 2017.

Single-lane closures may be in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sun-Fri. Expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.

  Power outage impacting 200+ in Meridianville

    A power outage in Meridianville is impacting hundreds of customers. 

  Southern Savers: Best practices for stretching your dollar

    Are you a self-proclaimed coupon "queen" or "king"? You might have a few things to learn from Jenny Martin, blogger for southernsavers.com. 

  Fayetteville woman killed during storm identified

    The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday's severe weather has been identified.

