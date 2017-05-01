I-65 nighttime closures underway in Cullman County, running through end of year

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that nighttime lane closures on Interstate 65 northbound in Cullman County will begin Monday, May 1.

The impacted stretch of road runs from I-65 at Blount County line to just south of Exit 305 (County Road 222).

The area will be undergoing a $7.8 million rehabilitation project that includes concrete slab replacement, milling and paving, and rest area work.

ALDOT expects the project to remain underway through the end of 2017.

Single-lane closures may be in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sun-Fri. Expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48