Southern Savers: Best practices for stretching your dollar

Are you a self-proclaimed coupon “queen” or “king”? You might have a few things to learn from Jenny Martin, a money saving blogger from South Carolina.

She describes her website, Southern Savers, as “A free website helping folks all over the southeast make their shopping lists and head to the store, by telling you what’s on sale and then showing you all the coupons that are available for those sale items.”

Martin started her process by learning 2 key facts:

Every item in a grocery store has a rock-bottom best price. If you wait for the right time, you could potentially pay nothing for the item. When you see that rock bottom price, you will likely not see it again for another six weeks. So, you need to act when you see it.

She reminds you there are a lot of things that we think of that need to be in the pantry or fridge, that can be frozen to take advantage of savings when you find them.

Examples include: milk, bread, flour, butter, and fresh fruits.

Another big savings tip focuses around brand loyalty. For example, Tide detergent, can leave you paying more than necessary for a staple item.

“It is costing you money to be loyal in those situations. I would encourage you if you’re on the fence, go ahead and grab one bottle of that cheaper detergent. Use it for the items that aren’t as heavily soiled. For me, I may wash my kid’s clothes with Tide, but everything else in the house I may wash with ALL or Purex," said Martin.

Jenny recommends you take your time during coupon procurement and be sure to utilize all of your resources.

Newspapers are still reliable and offer great savings. You can find printable coupons from your desktop computer or check out mobile coupon apps like savingstar, checkout51, and ibotta.

For more information visit Southern Savers by clicking here

