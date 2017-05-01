Lane closure on Slaughter Rd. this afternoon - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Lane closure on Slaughter Rd. this afternoon

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
(WAFF) -

Huntsville Utilities' Water Operations Crews will be closing a lane on Slaughter Rd. for 2-3 hours Monday afternoon. 

The closure begins at 12:15 p.m. and will impact the northbound lane of Slaughter Rd. just north of Old Madison Pike. 

The road closure is due to water system maintenance. 

Northbound traffic will be diverted into the turn lane during the project. 

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible and find an alternate route

Motorists unable to avoid this area are asked to drive with extreme caution as workers will be present. 

Those unable to find an alternate route should be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays. 

