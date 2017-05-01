Driver arrested in 18-wheeler wreck blocking traffic in Limestone Co.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tells us an 18-wheeler wreck is blocking eastbound traffic just west of Athens on Highway 72 at Curtis Lane just before 2 a.m.

The 18-wheeler is on its side. Eastbound traffic is blocked, but the westbound traffic is still moving.

FIRST ALERT: East and west bound lanes of traffic are now open at HWY 72 & Curtis LN after overturned 18 wheeler cleared from HWY. #waff48 pic.twitter.com/XmIzRh4upb — Allen Stroud (@allenstroud) May 1, 2017

Officials tell us, the passenger has non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and was transferred to the Limestone County Jail.

At this time, we are unsure of the charges the driver faces.

