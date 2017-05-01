Driver arrested in 18-wheeler wreck blocking traffic in Limeston - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Driver arrested in 18-wheeler wreck blocking traffic in Limestone Co.

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tells us an 18-wheeler wreck is blocking eastbound traffic just west of Athens on Highway 72 at Curtis Lane just before 2 a.m.

The 18-wheeler is on its side. Eastbound traffic is blocked, but the westbound traffic is still moving.

Officials tell us, the passenger has non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and was transferred to the Limestone County Jail.

At this time, we are unsure of the charges the driver faces.  

  • Power outage impacting 200+ in Meridianville

    A power outage in Meridianville is impacting hundreds of customers. 

  • Southern Savers: Best practices for stretching your dollar

    Are you a self-proclaimed coupon “queen” or “king”? You might have a few things to learn from Jenny Martin, blogger for southernsavers.com. 

  • Fayetteville woman killed during storm identified

    The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.

