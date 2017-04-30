Florence woman killed during storm identified

The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.

Katherine L. Clark, 43, of Florence died from injuries sustained when a tree fell on a car in the driveway of her home on Rambo Rd. in Fayetteville.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find Ms. Clark on the ground outside the vehicle. She was unresponsive and first responders were unable to find a pulse.

The medical examiner was called to examine Ms. Clark, who was subsequently pronounced dead on the scene.

Several members of the victim’s family were reportedly present.

Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder said the incident happened just as severe storms approached the area they were in.

Severe weather moved into the Lincoln County area around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

#WAFF48 As storm approached South Lincoln, TN near the state line. pic.twitter.com/cCr1f9QG2v — SSG Van Booth (RET) (@ssgvbooth1976) April 30, 2017

Winds, rain and dark clouds were in the area for over an hour but moved out quickly.

