Florence woman killed during storm identified

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.

Katherine L. Clark, 43, of Florence died from injuries sustained when a tree fell on a car in the driveway of her home on Rambo Rd. in Fayetteville.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find Ms. Clark on the ground outside the vehicle. She was unresponsive and first responders were unable to find a pulse.

The medical examiner was called to examine Ms. Clark, who was subsequently pronounced dead on the scene.

Several members of the victim’s family were reportedly present.

Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder said the incident happened just as severe storms approached the area they were in.

Severe weather moved into the Lincoln County area around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

Winds, rain and dark clouds were in the area for over an hour but moved out quickly. 

