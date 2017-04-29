Kids enjoy special night at Special Needs Prom

Dozens of kids danced the night away in Huntsville Saturday at the Special Needs Prom for Madison County.

Dream, Believe and Change.

That's what the letters "DBC" mean for the DBC Foundation, a group of parents and educators that put the Special Needs Prom together.

With their escorts at their sides, the kids got the star treatment, their names announced during the lead out as they walked to the dance floor.

Organizers said this is about allowing them to enjoy what other kids get to do.

The idea came about a few years ago, when Sara Walker, who is a teacher and the parent of a girl with special needs, discovered her daughter's classmates with disabilities were down during prom season because their parents were concerned about allowing them to go to a traditional prom.



"Kids are invited to the traditional prom, but a lot of the kids don't feel comfortable going. Sometimes proms can be real cliquey, and at this prom, no cliques available. They just have a great time," Walker said.



The DBC Foundation was created to help students and families with disabilities in Madison County.

They want to do a lot more than the Special Needs Prom, including buying supplies for special education classrooms.

To find out how to help, contact them through the DBC Foundation Facebook page or their website.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48