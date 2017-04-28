Hundreds of travel experts will experience the South in Huntsville

Hundreds of travel professionals are visiting Huntsville this week thanks to an international gathering known as the Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX).



The event is billed as the "largest conference and networking event" for travel bloggers and industry professionals from May 4-6.



Hosting the conference is an honor usually reserved for some of the most heavily visited cities across the world. Past conferences have been held in Jerusalem, Cancun and Athens, Greece.



Huntsville will, for many travelers, serve as an introduction to the American South. The charm of the Rocket City won over TBEX organizers during the host city selection process.



Between 600-1,000 attendees will spend three days learning from peers and experiencing the Tennessee Valley.



Stops include the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, hiking trips, brewery tours, the Jack Daniels distillery and much more.



Travel Channel host Samantha Brown will be one of several celebrities attending and speaking at TBEX.



You can follow updates from the conference by following @VisitHuntsvilleAL and @TBEXevents on Twitter.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48